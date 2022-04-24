The Canberra Times
Home/Election 2022
Subscriber • Opinion

A fundamental choice for the voters

Nicholas Stuart
By Nicholas Stuart
April 24 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Scott Morrison holds a press conference in Tasmania. Picture: James Croucher

I'd been diligently researching, attempting to understand what the new security treaty between China and the Solomon Island's meant, when former ambassador (now Distinguished Fellow at the ANU) made a comment that quite literally blew my tiny mind. He suggested the possibility - anathema to the media for obvious reasons - that sometimes two seemingly contradictory alternatives may both be true at once.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicholas Stuart

Nicholas Stuart

Columnist

Nicholas Stuart is a Canberra writer.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.