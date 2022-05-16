The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber • Opinion

Public Sector Informant: Why an election win is no guarantee for Scott Morrison

By Stephen Holt
May 16 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Prime Minister Scott Morrison could face a challenge even if the Coalition wins the May 21 election. Picture: James Croucher

There is no guarantee that Scott Morrison will be allowed to stay on as Prime Minister even if he does manage to scrape back with a majority of seats in the House of Representatives following the federal election on May 21.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.