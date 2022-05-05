The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Village Building Company reveals $140 million development plan for former AFP site in Canberra's Weston Creek

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
Updated May 5 2022 - 1:55am, first published 1:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Village Building Company has proposed 337 new dwellings for the Weston Creek site. Picture: Supplied

Village Building Company has revised its proposal for a multi-unit development at the former Australian Federal Police Training College site in Weston Creek, after years of failed plans.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.