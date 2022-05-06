A total of six patients at an adult mental health unit in Canberra Hospital have contracted COVID-19.
ACT Health confirmed on Friday the unit is now in lockdown which means no new patients will be admitted until the risk of further transmission is deemed as low.
So far no staff members have tested positive for the virus. Eight correctional officers have been identified as high risk exposure as two staff members have been sent home and one is still within their exposure exemption period.
A Canberra Health Services spokesperson said hospitals and health services in the ACT continue to assume every patient and team member is positive for COVID-19 and to implement prevention and control protocols accordingly.
"Our teams continue to ensure our hospitals are safe places to be in the ACT for those who need our care," the spokesperson said.
"At this time, staff who test negative and are asymptomatic are permitted to continue to work while wearing appropriate PPE and adhering to infection prevention and control protocols."
ACT Health reported 1053 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, along with a decrease in the number of people in hospital to 66, down from 70 in the previous reporting period.
There are now five people in intensive care and a woman in her 80s became the 55th person to die with COVID-19 in the ACT since the pandemic began.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies at the ANU in November 2021.
