The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

COVID outbreak hits adult mental health unit in Canberra Hospital

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
Updated May 6 2022 - 10:08am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A COVID outbreak has occurred in a mental health unit. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

A total of six patients at an adult mental health unit in Canberra Hospital have contracted COVID-19.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olivia Ireland

Olivia Ireland

Reporter

Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies at the ANU in November 2021.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.