The Canberra Times
Home/Election 2022
Digest

The Informer: Over the halfway mark, the election hits silly season

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
May 10 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Albanese with Gabrielle Nina Ritchie, four months old. Picture: Steve Evans

Our political leaders are becoming even more ridiculous as the finish line to the election nears.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olivia Ireland

Olivia Ireland

Reporter

Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies at the ANU in November 2021.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.