The Raiders have named Sebastian Kris and Matt Timoko in the centres for Sunday's Magic Round clash against the Sharks, with the latter shifting to fill the spot vacated by injured left-edge specialist Jarrod Croker.
The veteran's shoulder was hurt late in Canberra's Friday night victory over the Bulldogs, but the setback is only expected to keep him sidelined for two to three weeks with no surgery necessary. Kris moves from the bench with electric youngster Xavier Savage coming back into the 17.
"It was such a massive relief," fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad said, describing Croker as a "leader" and beloved member of the team.
"I'm really looking forward to having him back to the team, hopefully not too far in the near future."
Nicoll-Klokstad was also unable to finish the game last weekend with a "really bad cork" forcing him off the field in the second half. However following a positive training session on Tuesday he's been cleared to start in the Raiders' Magic Round showdown.
"I'm normally able to run out corks that I've gotten in the past, but this one was a little bit different for some reason, maybe it was Canberra weather because it was quite cold on Friday night," the fullback said.
"I thought I ran really well [at training]. There wasn't too much to worry about and I just had treatment, so it's promising."
Adam Elliott will again be in the No.9 jersey with Tom Starling on the bench in the handy hooker rotation the pair have had the last few weeks.
Corey Harawira-Naera was named a starter with Corey Horsburgh moved to the interchange along with Ryan Sutton and Savage. And in the halves Matt Frawley will look to back up his impressive efforts against Canterbury with Brad Schneider.
The Sharks meanwhile will be without outside backs Jesse Ramien and Will Kennedy after they accepted early guilty pleas for grade-three high tackle charges.
Ramien is out for three games due to a prior incident and Kennedy is out for two.
It's a small win for the Raiders who will be put to the test against the in-form Sharks led by standout player Nicho Hynes who has moved from the halves to fullback, and unstoppable centre Siosifa Talakai.
"They're a really great side," Nicoll-Klokstad said. "But we're our own worst enemy and if we can fix up the stuff that we want to fix up, I know it will go a really long way.
"On the weekend was a really good performance for us. I thought it was probably one of our most complete performances from this year.
"It was important for us to get that win and instil a bit of confidence in ourselves.
"They've got a pretty star-studded side from one to 17. Talakai is a guy that's been a really big weapon for them, so it's gonna be really big ask for Matt Timoko on his side.
"I'm looking forward to that battle and I know Matty will be looking forward to stepping up to the big occasions."
With wet weather a possibility in Brisbane for the game, the Raiders also welcomed the soggy conditions at training in readiness for their trip north.
"We've just got to shorten up our passes, get under the ball a bit earlier and had a chat around what we're doing with a little bit of clarity," Nicoll-Klokstad said.
NRL ROUND 10 - MAGIC ROUND
Sunday: Cronulla Sharks v Canberra Raiders in Brisbane, 1.50pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Matt Frawley, 7. Brad Schneider, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Adam Elliott, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Corey Harawira-Naera. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Ryan Sutton, 16. Xavier Savage, 17. Corey Horsburgh. Reserves: 18. Harry Rushton, 19. Trey Mooney, 20. Sam Williams, 21. Peter Hola, 22. James Schiller, 23. Emre Guler, 24. Albert Hopoate.
Sharks squad: 1. Nicho Hynes, 2. Sione Katoa, 3. Connor Tracey, 4. Siosifa Talakai, 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo, 6. Matt Moylan, 7. Braydon Trindall, 8. Toby Rudolf, 9. Blayke Brailey, 10. Aiden Tolman, 11. Briton Nikora, 12. Teig Wilton, 13. Dale Finucane. Interchange: 14. Cam McInnes, 15. Jack Williams, 16. Wade Graham, 17. Royce Hunt. Reserves: 18. Marwene Hiroti, 19. Andrew Fifita, 20. Luke Metcalf, 21. Lachlan Miller, 22. Jayden Berrell, 23. Jesse Colquhoun, 24. Tom Hazelton.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
