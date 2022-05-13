ACT Policing have released CCTV footage of three men who allegedly bashed someone outside a Civic bar.
The alleged assault occurred in the early hours of the morning of March 5 outside 5th Avenue bar on Northbourne Avenue.
Police are seeking help from the public in identifying the people involved.
"[We] want to identify and speak to the men," they said.
"Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
"Please quote reference 7027866. Information can be provided anonymously."
