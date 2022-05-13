Oh to be a fly on the wall inside Matt Taylor's house on Saturday morning.
This is the first game the Queanbeyan Whites captain looks for when the John I Dent Cup draw lands every year - the day they host the Tuggeranong Vikings at Campese Field.
But there's something more to it this time around. While Taylor and Joey Crosbie will lace up the boots for Queanbeyan like they do every weekend, their housemate will be wearing red.
Tuggeranong flanker Luke Gersekowski might be ruled out of Saturday's clash but that doesn't mean the verbal sparring sessions have eased up at home this week.
"The sledging between us doesn't stop throughout the season," Taylor said.
"Whether we're playing Wests or Uni, it doesn't matter who either of us are playing, we're pretty quick to get stuck into each other about the results and performances.
"Every time the draw comes out it's the first game marked on the calendar. We're very excited to have Tuggeranong out at Queanbeyan."
Few could forget the last time the two sides met in Queanbeyan. Zeph Tuinona crashed over for a try and then earned a penalty inside his own 22 to secure a stirring comeback victory to cap off a whitewash across five men's grades.
But Taylor knows that counts for nothing on Saturday as Queanbeyan search for continuity within their ranks after rising above illness and injuries to ignite a two-game winning streak.
"It's a completely different side we've got this year, so we're not dwelling on any of the results we had at the back end of last year," Taylor said.
"We're just looking forward to taking it game by game at the moment and not really getting too caught up in that sort of thing.
"I don't think Tuggeranong really have too many weaknesses and we need to be on our game from the kick off all the way through until the 80th minute.
"Last year there were a few performances where we didn't start well and Tuggeranong just played a good, confident game. When they're on top, they're on top. We'll have to match it with them early and hopefully go the distance.
"We had a bit of a disrupted week last week after our trip to Penrith but a few new faces in the side last week brought a bit of energy in."
The Gungahlin Eagles will hunt for their first win of the season when they meet the Wests Lions at Gungahlin Enclosed Oval.
Across town the unbeaten Canberra Royals host the Uni-Norths Owls in a top-of-the-table clash at Phillip Oval.
Royals are the only side to have beaten Queanbeyan and Tuggeranong this year after bouncing back from an injury-riddled campaign that left them winless in 2021.
"The fact Royals came out in round one and put in a good showing and got the wood over us shows they're the real deal this year despite having a disappointing season last year," Taylor said.
"We went to Penrith and didn't really know what to expect with them and they put in a decent showing against us. It's going to be a tight comp this year and everyone will be fighting for those last four spots at the end of the season, and anyone can really take it on the day."
JOHN I DENT CUP ROUND FOUR
Saturday: Queanbeyan Whites v Tuggeranong Vikings at Campese Field; Gungahlin Eagles v Wests Lions at Gungahlin Enclosed Oval; Canberra Royals v Uni-Norths Owls at Phillip Oval. All games at 3.05pm. Penrith Emus have the bye.
PREMIER XVs ROUND FOUR
Saturday: Queanbeyan Whites v Tuggeranong Vikings at Campese Field, 4.45pm; Gungahlin Eagles v Wests Lions at Gungahlin Enclosed Oval, 10.55am; Canberra Royals v Uni-Norths Owls at Phillip Oval, 1.40pm. Penrith Emus have the bye.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
