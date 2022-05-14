PM's self-satisfied complacency should not be ignored

The government announced in January that it was spending $3.5 billion on 127 Abrams tanks for the ADF. This week we've had reports of a $30,000 anti-tank missile destroying a Russian tank valued at $7 million. For what purpose does Australia require tanks? This sort of money would be better spent on arming our proposed nuclear powered submarines with nuclear weapons. Just five such armed submarines would be required, allowing three to be at sea at any one time.

