PM's self-satisfied complacency should not be ignored

By Letters to the Editor
May 14 2022 - 7:30pm
Prime Minister Scott Morrison might not be smirking on Saturday. Picture: Sitthixay

Amanda Vanstone dismisses the significance of the almost perpetual feature of Prime Minister Morrison's face; the smirk ("You know what? Bring the smirk", May 12, p36). I would not dismiss that facial expression so readily.

