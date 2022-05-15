The ParaMatildas are on track to become Australia's most successful soccer team, with their spot in the IFCPF World Cup final locked in.
The side remain undefeated, after beating Spain 11-0, and have not conceded a goal in their first three games.
Australia's first goalscorer Georgia Beikoff added to her personal accolades during the win, scoring the tournament's fastest goal yet some 10 seconds into play.
The side will face the USA in the final on Tuesday night, and it will be historic for two reasons. An Australian side has never been in a World Cup final, and it's the first ever women's tournament.
Canberra coach Kelly Stirton and her players - including ACT's Matilda Mason - still have one group match to go on Sunday, and it's against their final rivals. Offering the ParaMatildas a sneak peek at what they can expect in the final.
In addition to their thumping of host's Spain, the side recorded a 4-0 win over Japan and a 12-0 win against the Netherlands.
Although the women's side still have minutes to play, the Pararoos journey has ended.
The Australian men's team finished 11th, after ending their campaign on a high with a 2-1 win against Canada.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
