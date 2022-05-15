The Canberra Times
ParaMatildas set for World Cup final against the USA in IFCPF World Cup

Isobel Cootes
Isobel Cootes
Updated May 15 2022 - 4:50am, first published 3:14am
Canberra's Matilda Mason is headed to a World Cup final with the ParaMatildas. Picture: Football Australia

The ParaMatildas are on track to become Australia's most successful soccer team, with their spot in the IFCPF World Cup final locked in.

Isobel Cootes

Isobel Cootes

Journalist

Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.

