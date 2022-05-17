A woman in her 90s has died with COVID-19 while the territory has a record number of people hospitalised with the virus, ACT Health announced on Tuesday.
The ACT had 80 patients in hospital with COVID-19 in the 24 hours to Monday 8pm.
There are five COVID positive patients in the ICU, with two people on ventilators.
The latest death brings the ACT COVID death toll to 59.
The ACT also recorded 1129 new COVID-19 cases.
This was the highest daily case number since Friday.
Of those new cases, 521 were recorded using a PCR test and 608 through rapid antigen tests.
There were 6300 active cases in the ACT.
The COVID-19 pandemic will impact the voting process in the ACT as Canberrans cast ballots in the federal election on May 21.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
