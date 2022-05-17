The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Record number of COVID patients in hospital in ACT as Canberra records another death

LT
By Lanie Tindale
Updated May 17 2022 - 1:36am, first published 1:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A woman in her 90s has died with COVID-19 while the territory has a record number of people hospitalised with the virus, ACT Health announced on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LT

Lanie Tindale

Trainee

I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.