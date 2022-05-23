Surplus crops from suburban kitchen gardeners are currently being offered "free to a good home" across Canberra, so Mark has put together a document to tell when feijoas are ripe. Individual ones should smell perfumed and have a very slight softness developing. Slice one in half and check the colour pattern. If the flesh is evenly white the fruit is not yet ripe. If there is a distinct five-star pattern (which he calls a Celtic Cross) with translucent flesh around the brown seeds, the fruit is ripe. The flesh should not be greyish. Ripe flesh can be scooped out, placed in sealed plastic bags and frozen.