Mulching the seedling with home grown wood chips, which is not a good mulch for seedlings unless you sprinkle a good dose of organic fertiliser on top of the wood chips, then water in well at once. Too much fertiliser, and you will burn the seedlings. Not enough, and they will be pale and in need of feeding. If you don't water well, very little moisture will penetrate the layer of wood chips, either. But if you get it just right, you'll have free and weedless mulch, which will stays weedless for at least a year. Just keep feeding and watering.

In "stage three" of the "annual count the fruit" gardening tradition. In late spring I count all the fruit that has set, and think "bonanza!". We have enough to feed the district, even the possums. In mid-summer most of the fruit seem to have dropped off and I wander mournfully thinking "this winter will be fruitless". But by late autumn the fruit that didn't drop off has swelled so I can see how much we have, which is a lot more than I thought. (It almost always is.)

Trying to resist picking the first mandarin of the season till we have the first frost, so it is even sweeter;

Wishing I had planted proteas to replace the ones lost to drought and embers.

Trying to remember that the trace elements in the container on the garden bench are not going to help our cabbages and caulies unless I actually spread the contents in the garden.