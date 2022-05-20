The Canberra Times
Home/Election 2022

Federal election 2022: Labor promises urgent care clinic for Canberra's southside

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated May 20 2022 - 2:30am, first published 2:25am
Member for Canberra Alicia Payne speaks at a press conference announcing the clinic. Picture: Miriam Webber

One of 50 urgent care clinics promised by the federal Labor party would be established on Canberra's southside in the first year of an Albanese government, ACT representatives announced on Friday.

Miriam Webber

City reporter

I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

