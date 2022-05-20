The Canberra Times
Multiple road closures in Belconnen area following serious incident: ACT Policing

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
Updated May 20 2022 - 8:45am, first published 8:30am
A serious collission has occurred in the Belconnen region. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong.

There has been a serious incident on Kingsford Smith Drive in the Belconnen area causing multiple road closures.

