There has been a serious incident on Kingsford Smith Drive in the Belconnen area causing multiple road closures.
ACT Ambulance, ACT Fire and Rescue and ACT Policing are on the scene of a serious motor vehicle incident.
Advertisement
ACT Policing have confirmed on Twitter there are road closures between Dolling Crescent and Companion Crescent in both directions.
In addition, Verbrugghen Street is closed at Chinner Crecent.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area as closures will be in place for several hours.
It's the second serious accident in 24 hours after a horrific head-on fatal collision on Hindmarsh Drive late on Thursday night.
A 20-year-old man was killed in the high speed crash which occurred near the intersection of Tamar Street on Hindmarsh Drive around 10.55pm.
More to come.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies at the ANU in November 2021.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies at the ANU in November 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.