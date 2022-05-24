The Canberra Times
Coalition needs to start preparing for next election

By Letters to the Editor
Updated May 24 2022 - 8:49pm, first published 7:30pm
Whoever becomes the new leader of the Liberal Party will need to begin preparing for the next election as soon as possible. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong.

The Coalition should not be too worried about the election loss. Their two-party preferred vote will end up at about 48 per cent to 52 per cent for Labor. It is the next election that matters.

