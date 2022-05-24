Some of Caroline's TV "targets" may not have thought quite as warmly about her as her colleagues did but they would all have to admit that Caroline Jones was a true professional. She always maintained the highest level of integrity and, critically, left no doubt about it in ABC audience's minds. She was the very epitome of a good journalist - she could, when necessary, be assertive, but she was never aggressive and she treated everyone with equal respect (which also added to her credibility).