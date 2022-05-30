The ACT Brumbies "owe a lot" to the man in charge, Dan McKellar.
That is why they want his swan song with the club to be in three weeks time after the Super Rugby Pacific grand final, not this weekend against the Wellington Hurricanes.
Brumbies lock Tom Hooper had nothing but praise for McKellar, who is leaving the side at the end of the season to focus on his Wallabies assistant coaching gig.
The first finals test for the side is the do-or-die quarter-final against their New Zealand opponents on Saturday.
"He's been a big part of my development and I owe a lot to Dan, and I think all the boys owe a lot to Dan," Hooper said.
"We're going to show our appreciation by really putting in for him for the next three weeks, we're gonna give our all.
"He's a great coach and he deserves nothing but that.
"We've got New Zealand teams probably from here on out now, taking on the Hurricanes will be the first challenge, and definitely one that we're up for."
The Brumbies have won three out of five matches against Kiwi sides this season.
Finishing fourth secured the Brumbies a home quarter-final against the fifth-placed Hurricanes.
But their 10-point loss against Moana Pasifika on the weekend prevented them from going one better, and likely securing a home semi-final.
So no matter the result on Saturday, it may be the last time McKellar steps foot in Canberra Stadium as part of the Brumbies coaching staff, alongside players departing the club at season end such as Irae Simone and Tom Banks.
Hooper said the home field advantage, with the crowd predicted to be full of Canberra barracking fans, would give them a boost against the Hurricanes.
"It's awesome to have a home quarter-final," he said.
"We worked really hard for that.
"Obviously we would have liked to finish third, but finishing fourth means we still get a home quarter-final.
"We will get all of our loyal fans out and hopefully they'll be screaming loud, and they'll have no voices by the time they leave GIO on Saturday."
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
