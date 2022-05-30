The Canberra Times
Tom Rogic makes shock withdrawal from Socceroos for must-win World Cup qualifiers

By Ed Jackson, Melanie Dinjaski
Updated May 30 2022 - 11:20pm, first published 11:15pm
The Socceroos will be without Tom Rogic for a key World Cup qualifier. Picture: Melissa Adams.

Australia's hopes of reaching a fifth straight World Cup have been dealt a huge blow with star midfielder Tom Rogic withdrawing from the Socceroos squad.

