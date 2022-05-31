Chief Minister Andrew Barr will commission draft voluntary assisted dying legislation for the ACT, ahead of an expected repeal to the ban on the territory's parliament passing the laws.
Mr Barr will on Wednesday tell the Legislative Assembly work will begin on a consultation document and a draft bill to enable voluntary assisted dying in the ACT.
The work will begin with a comparative examination of the laws passed in all the states in recent years.
"We know Canberrans - like so many Australians - care deeply about this issue and they have every right to feel frustrated and disappointed," Mr Barr will say.
"I am pleased that Prime Minister [Anthony] Albanese has indicated his support for territory rights.
"The election of a more socially-progressive parliament - including two ACT senators that actually respect the ACT's right to make its own laws - puts us in a much better position to see the Andrews Bill scrapped. This is long overdue."
NSW became the last state to legalise voluntary assisted dying in May, with the Northern Territory and the ACT still banned from debating the issue.
Mr Barr will also say he has met with Senator-elect David Pocock, and outlined his government's priorities to Mr Albanese.
The Chief Minister will tell the Assembly the federal election result is a cause for optimism and will mean the ACT would no longer be treated as a second-class jurisdiction.
"The result was a resounding rejection of division and fear - most egregiously whipped up during the federal election campaign in the form of attacking marginalised and vulnerable trans kids," Mr Barr will say.
"A campaign that has brought long-term shame to the party involved."
Mr Barr will say he will focus on securing more climate investments, support and cooperation for future stages of light rail, health investments and the "long overdue" issue of the territory's right to legislate on voluntary assisted dying.
"I also have a strong interest in seeing a fit-for-purpose GST distribution system that is fair and equitable, to ensure we can continue delivering our important job-creating projects," he will say.
The Chief Minister will say it is a relief to have a federal government which respected the role of the public service and why it should be primarily based in the capital.
"Canberrans will clearly benefit from a federal government that does not hold the Australian Public Service in contempt - and will put a stop to inefficient cuts and outsourcing, much of which shifted work out of Canberra," he will say.
Mr Barr will say it is positive public servants will be treated with respect and not face the prospect of their departments being moved from the ACT.
"Frankly, public servants who want to live here, have their children in school here, and have local community ties with Canberra were sick of the uncertainty constantly applied by the likes of Barnaby Joyce and Bridget McKenzie," he will say.
Mr Barr will say he will continue to work on cross-border issues, including the rail link between Canberra and Sydney.
"The investment and services we are delivering - such as healthcare - are not only used by Canberrans but by communities across the region. It's important this is acknowledged and considered," he will say.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
