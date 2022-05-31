The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Subscriber

ACT to commission voluntary assisted dying laws before expected restoration of territory rights

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
May 31 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chief Minister Andrew Barr, who will welcome the new federal government in a speech to the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. Picture: Karleen Minney

Chief Minister Andrew Barr will commission draft voluntary assisted dying legislation for the ACT, ahead of an expected repeal to the ban on the territory's parliament passing the laws.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.