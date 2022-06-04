Taking a TV drama as gospel would be a true Crown show

But wait! At the time of writing we are engrossed (thank you SBS on Demand) in a Nordic noir TV drama Tromp, set in the Faroes. It is depicting the Faroes as a cruel, dangerous, bloody, lawless place of frequent murders, fist fights in bars, police and business corruptions and miscellaneous horrors galore. If we were simpletons my dear wife and I, seeing all this might gasp: "Crikey, we're not going to the menacing and terrible Faroes. The Faroese would butcher us in our beds. We'll go somewhere safe and nice, like Bali, even though it has no puffins, instead."