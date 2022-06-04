The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber • Opinion

Taking a TV drama as gospel would be a true Crown show

Ian Warden
By Ian Warden
June 4 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic West as Prince Charles in the upcoming season of The Crown. Probably not a bad way for viewers to start suspending their belief. Picture: Netflix

With us today and writing his As You Like It for a contemporary audience, Shakespeare might have his character Jacques muse: "All the world's a film and television drama, perhaps a lavish soap opera like The Crown, and all the men and women and women merely that popular series' cast."

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Warden

Ian Warden

Ian Warden is a Canberra Times columnist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.