The Canberra Raiders' focus is on building a lime green wall to confront the Sydney Roosters at Canberra Stadium on Sunday as they look to stamp out their defensive lapses.
Raiders co-captain Elliott Whitehead felt that's what cost them against Parramatta, having pushed the fifth-placed side for much of the game.
Advertisement
A couple of Eels line breaks in the second half proved the difference as they slithered past the Raiders for the win.
The 10th-placed Green Machine have conceded the seventh fewest points and they've made the second-fewest missed tackles in the NRL this season.
But it was still an area Whitehead wanted to tighten up as they look to remain in touch with the top eight.
That's been the focus throughout the week as they prepare to take on the sixth-placed Roosters without their State of Origin stars.
The Roosters will be without star fullback James Tedesco, winger Daniel Tupou and prop Lindsay Collins, while Canberra's five-eighth Jack Wighton and enforcer Josh Papalii were also in their respective Origin camps.
"Something we've really looked at and focusing on this week is defence," Whitehead said.
"We probably started thinking about the next job [against the Eels] instead of doing the job we needed to do - like slowing the play-the-ball - at the time.
"It's something we've really looked at in video and worked on at training, and we'll be looking to get that right this week."
Building that combination in the side can be difficult when there seems to be a constantly revolving door of personnel - especially in key positions.
It will be the first time their spine of Xavier Savage, Matt Frawley, Jamal Fogarty and Zac Woolford will have played together.
And it's their 11th different starting combination in those four key positions of fullback, five-eighth, halfback and hooker.
Whitehead said the constant changing had been frustrating, but he felt those that had come in had done their job - pointing to five-eighth Matt Frawley's cameos as a case in point.
He'll again cover the absence of Wighton - something he did to good effect during Wighton's recent two-week suspension.
"It's frustrating. You'd like to have them playing week-in, week-out together," Whitehead said.
"The boys that keep coming in, like Matt Frawley, they've been doing a great job for us.
"It just shows what depth we do have for us here at the club and it shows the quality we do have. I'm expecting the same off them this week."
Part of that has been the long-term absence of Fogarty, who missed the opening 11 rounds due to a knee injury he suffered on the eve of the season.
Advertisement
He played his first game for his new club last week - against the Eels - and Whitehead felt he fitted straight in.
Especially with his talk - something Fogarty's clearly known for, with several of teammates ribbing him about his constant chatter.
Whitehead said even with the changes Fogarty would still be better for his first hit-out and expected him to continue to grow.
MORE RAIDERS NEWS
"It didn't feel like it was his first game. He was very vocal out on the field, which is good as a halfback, and his kicking game was good as well," he said.
Advertisement
"He's only going to get better. I know his combinations keep changing every week at the moment, but hopefully a few more games under his belt and he'll be up to speed.
"He didn't really miss a beat last week and he fitted in pretty well."
Raiders second-rower Hudson Young felt Fogarty's inclusion helped free up Wighton's running game last week and it would also free up Frawley.
Both Fogarty and Frawley have been complimented for their organisation, as well as their kicking games.
Frawley showed what he can do with his short kicking game during Wighton's two-week ban.
"Jamal's a great halfback and he's the little general that we need," Young said.
Advertisement
"He frees up Jack and he'll free up Frawls as well. His chat's second to none and he's got a brilliant kicking game as well."
NRL ROUND 13
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Sydney Roosters at Canberra Stadium, 4pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Xavier Savage, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Matt Frawley, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Corey Horsburgh, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Adam Elliott. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Ryan Sutton, 16. Corey Harawira-Naera, 17. Trey Mooney. Reserves: 18. James Schiller 19. Harry Rushton, 20. Adrian Trevilyan, 21. Brad Schneider.
Roosters squad: 1. Joseph Manu, 2. Billy Smith, 3. Paul Momirovski, 4. Kevin Naiqama, 5. Joseph Suaalii, 6. Sam Walker, 7. Luke Keary, 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 9. Drew Hutchison, 10. Siosiua Taukeiaho, 11. Angus Crichton, 12. Sitili Tupouniua, 13. Nat Butcher. Interchange: 14. Connor Watson, 15. Fletcher Baker, 16. Egan Butcher, 17. Terrell May. Reserves: 18. Lachlan Lam, 19. Daniel Suluka-Fifita, 20. Adam Keighran, 21. Tom Carr, 22. Ben Marschke.
Advertisement
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.