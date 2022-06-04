Leadership was something Elliott Whitehead shied away from. He was happy to let others bear the responsibility and simply let his actions on the field do the talking.
But it's a side to him that's grown. So much so, Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart says he'd make the perfect England captain at this year's Rugby League World Cup.
Raiders co-captain Jarrod Croker's need for season-ending shoulder surgery means Whitehead will shoulder the duties on his own for the rest of the NRL season, starting against the Sydney Roosters at Canberra Stadium on Sunday.
It's something Whitehead was thrust into last year when fellow Englishman Josh Hodgson stepped down from the co-captaincy.
Croker's chronic knee problem meant Whitehead got a crash course in leading the Green Machine on his own for a lot of 2021.
Now he's had plenty of time to find himself in the role and also find his voice at team meetings.
It's almost as if he's being prepared for added responsibility as he and partner Grace prepare to become parents for the first time.
"I'm feeling a bit more comfortable now and I've had that role myself for a majority of this year and I'm starting to grow into that," Whitehead said.
"I still get help from the likes of Josh Papalii, Joe Tapine's been great this year - what they're doing on the field is amazing, but what they do away from the field, the leadership they bring. Jack Wighton as well.
"That makes my job easier. I'm not always the biggest talker.
"It's good for me personally. I've shied away from it in the past and to step forward and grow as a human being as well it's been pretty good for me."
Stuart has seen all of Whitehead's growth since bringing him to the club from English Super League club Catalans ahead of the 2016 season.
His impact on the field has been there for all to see as he made the Raiders' second-row his home - albeit with the occasional adventure into the halves, centres, wing or middle as Stuart took full advantage of his versatility as needed.
Now he's evolved into a "player's captain". Ever popular amongst his teammates, he's the perfect role model for how to be a professional rugby league player.
The closest he's come to controversy was having his scooter stolen by some scumbag when he was at the shops.
Stuart and the Raiders hierarchy have put a massive focus on developing their leaders.
As part of that they've held a series of dinners, with The Canberra Times revealing Raiders chairman Allan Hawke and director Dennis Richardson had spoken to the group about their time at the pinnacle of the Australian public service.
They've also had Australian Federal Police commissioner Reece Kershaw speak to them, while also connecting with the military.
"He has all the ingredients in being able to lead his country in the World Cup," Stuart said.
"Elliott has matured and grown into this role very well.
"The players know he's there for them. He performs consistently week-in, week-out and his passion and care for the team is what you want from a captain."
That care will have to expand to include his future daughter, who's expected to arrive in three months.
How that impacts his participation in the World Cup, which kicks off in mid October, is another thing.
He might be in Canberra on dad duties. Or it could double as the perfect opportunity to visit the grandparents back home.
"Me and my missus are expecting a kid in September, which is exciting - having a little girl," Whitehead said.
"We're looking forward to that. We're moving into a new house next week as well.
"There's a lot going on at the moment and there's a lot of stress trying to move and the baby coming.
"But it will be good. I don't really know what to expect."
The same probably could've been said when he took over the captaincy and that's worked out pretty well.
NRL ROUND 13
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Sydney Roosters at Canberra Stadium, 4pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Xavier Savage, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Matt Frawley, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Corey Horsburgh, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Adam Elliott. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Ryan Sutton, 17. Trey Mooney, 18. James Schiller. Reserves: 19. Harry Rushton, 21. Brad Schneider.
Roosters squad: 1. Joseph Manu, 2. Billy Smith, 3. Paul Momirovski, 4. Kevin Naiqama, 5. Joseph Suaalii, 6. Sam Walker, 7. Luke Keary, 15. Fletcher Baker, 9. Drew Hutchison, 10. Siosiua Taukeiaho, 11. Angus Crichton, 12. Sitili Tupouniua, 13. Nat Butcher. Interchange: 14. Connor Watson, 16. Egan Butcher, 17. Terrell May, 19. Daniel Suluka-Fifita. Reserves: 18. Lachlan Lam, 21. Tom Carr.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
