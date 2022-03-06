news, latest-news, canberra raiders, raiders, nrl, raiders leadership, allan hawke, denis richardson, public service

It's a common knock on Canberra - the home of the public service - but it's also one of the capital's greatest strengths. And the Green Machine are using it to take their leadership to the next level. The Canberra Times can reveal the Canberra Raiders have tapped into the extensive knowledge and experience of two of Australia's former top public servants to help the club return to the NRL finals. Raiders chairman Allan Hawke and director Dennis Richardson not only bleed lime green, but they were both chief of staff to Prime Ministers Paul Keating and Bob Hawke respectively - as well as leading various other government departments, with Richardson also director-general of ASIO. They were both awarded the Companion of the Order of Australia for their service to their country. MORE CANBERRA RAIDERS NEWS: And they sat down with the Raiders' leadership group for a dinner at the Commonwealth Club recently to pass on their wealth of knowledge on leading under immense scrutiny and pressure. Almost all of the Raiders' leadership group was there, including co-captains Jarrod Croker and Elliott Whitehead, but also some emerging leaders as well. Josh Hodgson's back in the leadership fold, Jack Wighton continues to grow, while new recruits Jamal Fogarty and Adam Elliott have both impressed everyone involved in the club. Canberra coach Ricky Stuart said he'd never seen his players so engaged, as they took notes so they could immediately put what they'd learnt into place for the 2022 campaign. "We had a wonderful leadership meeting at the Commonwealth Club," he said. "[Director] Terry Weber organised it for us and Denis Richardson and chairman Allan Hawke spoke. "It was just class. We're very privileged to have those gentleman within the Raiders family and to hear them speak about their careers and their roles as leaders over many years - I don't think I've ever seen our players so engaged. "We've added a number of emerging leaders to the group this year and the quality of the off-season has been driven by these guys who have made an impact on the squad." MORE CANBERRA RAIDERS NEWS: Hawke revealed the Raiders have created two leadership groups for the upcoming campaign - one for the game day, while the other's known as the "culture guardians" who were in charge of protecting the "Raiders' way". The Raiders chairman once chaired a sub committee to find the next Green Machine coach - a move widely sneered at by the Sydney media, only for it now to be common practice. He was blown away by the players' reaction, as well as positivity and determination amongst the leaders about the year ahead. Hawke felt Hodgson would play a vital role in his final season in lime green, while also being impressed by Wighton and Fogarty. "The thing was, and this even surprised me, it was the level of interaction after Dennis and I spoke, and the questions they asked," Hawke said. "I took that as a really good sign - them asking and drawing on our experience. Then we had a very nice dinner where we could talk informally with the group. "[We just spoke about] our own experience about being leaders and what works and what doesn't work ... those sorts of things." Croker, who's been the Raiders captain since the end of 2014, said the evening would be invaluable for the leadership group. While he wouldn't go into details, the 291 gamer said he learnt several valuable lessons that he'd put into practice as part of his own leadership style. "It was awesome, it was really good. There was a fair few of us there. Just to sit around and have a yarn about nothing in particular, but your leadership and experience that those guys have brought and had," Croker said. "Those sort of dinners and catch-ups are invaluable. There's nothing more raw than hearing those boys speak. "As well as that they're Raiders fans. They love the Raiders, they love the footy and they want to see us do well. It was a great experience. "I got a couple of things, but that's for me to know. There's always a couple of stories there where you pay attention to and in some way and form compare what you do as a leader, a player and a person. We can all keep learning how to be a good person." NRL ROUND ONE Friday: Canberra Raiders v Cronulla Sharks at Canberra Stadium, 6pm.

