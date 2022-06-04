It's the silver lining to the Jarrod Croker injury cloud. Sebastian Kris now has the chance to establish as an NRL player.
Kris will get his fourth start in the Canberra Raiders centres when he runs out against the Sydney Roosters at Canberra Stadium on Sunday.
He's scored four tries since coming in to deputise for Croker, whose NRL season's now over as he prepares to have surgery on his right shoulder after dislocating it twice in the space of two-and-a-half weeks.
Croker will now consider his future after a horror 18 months of injuries has him stuck on 292 NRL games - ever so close to the 300 milestone.
But for Kris it's opened the door for another extended run at left centre to establish himself as an NRL player.
It comes after a stop-start beginning to the season where he's had several COVID-19 isolations and a concussion keep him on the sidelines.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart said it was the perfect opportunity for the 23-year-old to become a consistent performer at the elite level.
If he can continue his try scoring form then he'll provide perfect cover for Croker - the Raiders' all-time leading try scorer.
"Sebastian gets his opportunity now to get consecutive games," Stuart told The Canberra Times.
"He's had some unfortunate luck this year ... but he's now had four games in a row so that gives him an opportunity to throw another consecutive game in.
"That's the way he'll grow into being a consistent NRL performer is by playing consistent games.
"There's no other way to get it. You can't train it you need to play it. Now getting that game time is good for his growth."
Stuart said the absence of star five-eighth Jack Wighton, who's in NSW State of Origin camp ahead of next week's series opener, added more responsibility on the shoulders of halfback Jamal Fogarty.
But he backed his No.7 to handle the extra load.
It's just Fogarty's second game for the Green Machine after a knee injury on the eve of round one delayed his club debut until last weekend.
"Without Jack it adds a little bit more weight on his responsibilities and he's certainly up to it," Stuart said.
"He's an experienced half. The more gametime Jamal gets now the more comfortable he'll be."
Wighton's absence does mean he'll have a new five-eighth alongside him.
Matt Frawley comes onto the left edge alongside Kris.
Frawley and Raiders hooker Zac Woolford are good mates, having been at Canterbury together before teaming up again in Canberra this season.
Stuart felt that relationship would also benefit the Raiders during Wighton's Origin absence.
MORE RAIDERS NEWS
"[Frawley]'s experienced, he's got a great kicking game, he's been great depth for us," he said.
"Matty fits in very well. It's not new to him. He handles the intensity. He's got really good communication at the ruck.
"He's really good mates with young Zac and that helps in your partnership from a [half] to a nine."
Stuart said the Raiders needed to turn last week's good performance - in their 28-20 loss to Parramatta - into a win.
They sit 10th on the NRL ladder, but just one win outside the top eight and a victory over the sixth-placed Roosters will keep them in touch with the finals race.
"We had a good performance last week, it was a good game of football, we just need a different score on the scoreboard," Stuart sai.
NRL ROUND 13
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Sydney Roosters at Canberra Stadium, 4pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Xavier Savage, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Matt Frawley, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Corey Horsburgh, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Adam Elliott. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Ryan Sutton, 16. Corey Harawira-Naera, 17. Trey Mooney. Reserves: 18. James Schiller 19. Harry Rushton, 20. Adrian Trevilyan, 21. Brad Schneider.
Roosters squad: 1. Joseph Manu, 2. Billy Smith, 3. Paul Momirovski, 4. Kevin Naiqama, 5. Joseph Suaalii, 6. Sam Walker, 7. Luke Keary, 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 9. Drew Hutchison, 10. Siosiua Taukeiaho, 11. Angus Crichton, 12. Sitili Tupouniua, 13. Nat Butcher. Interchange: 14. Connor Watson, 15. Fletcher Baker, 16. Egan Butcher, 17. Terrell May. Reserves: 18. Lachlan Lam, 19. Daniel Suluka-Fifita, 20. Adam Keighran, 21. Tom Carr, 22. Ben Marschke.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
