Navigating capital gains tax as the financial year closes

Some share registries offer a brokerage service. However, there are often limits to amount that can be sold and some will not sell shares where the shares are held by a deceased estate. The fees and charges vary from registry to registry and from broker to broker In terms of when the shares are sold and the minimum pricing, this would need to be discussed directly with the broker. In theory, although the original forms would be posted to the broker, there may be some scope once received by the broker to determine when they are sold and at what minimum value, for example.