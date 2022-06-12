The Canberra Times

Promising signs from a hydrogel injected into the backs of those suffering degenerative disc disease

By Imma Perfetto
Updated June 13 2022 - 3:30am, first published June 12 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Degenerative disc disease is the leading cause of chronic low back pain. Picture: Shutterstock.

The preliminary results from an experimental hydrogel injected into degenerated spinal discs are raising the prospect of a potential new treatment for the scourge of low back pain.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.