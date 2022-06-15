The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Icon Water will lower sewerage and water prices from next month

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
Updated June 15 2022 - 7:09am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Households will save about $26 a year on water and sewerage bills following a ruling from the independent commission on the maximum the ACT water supplier is allowed to charge.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.