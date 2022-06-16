It's the cross-code player sharing model that could help strengthen both the Canberra Raiders and the ACT Brumbies.
The Raiders will enter the NRLW in 2023, with a nine-round season expected to culminate with a grand final on the same day as the NRL decider.
That means there'll be no overlap with the Brumbies' Super W season, which finished in April this year.
That could see both clubs able to bolster and develop their playing ranks with a group of elite codehoppers.
Raiders chief executive Don Furner revealed it's something the two clubs have already discussed as an option.
With their NRLW squad size expected to be 23, Furner said the Raiders' experience in relocating players - as highlighted by their strong contingent of English and New Zealand players - would help lure players, while Canberra also boasted plenty of options for work and study.
"I had a very open conversation with [the Brumbies] CEO recently and he said, 'I hope your competition's at the end of the year because it will be fine, I'm happy for the girls to start the year with them and come across to us'," Furner said.
"If they're already here, they're already working here, if some of them were league girls before they went, that'll work quite well for us.
"There's lots of opportunities and we'll present them to everybody who's interested. It'll be exciting."
The Raiders NRLW team will receive similar ACT government funding to what the other Canberra women's teams in national competitions receive - like Canberra United in the A-League Women and the Brumbies' SuperW side, while WNBL powerhouse Canberra Capitals receiving more than that due to their higher profile.
An ACT government spokesperson said it was part of their $13 million investment in the Raiders, with that funding agreement beginning this year and ending in 2026.
It's believed the NRLW portion of that funding would be about $100,000 per season.
"The commitment to support a future NRLW team in Canberra is part of an extended partnership agreement between the ACT government and the Canberra Raiders club, supporting the long-term future of the Raiders NRL and NRLW teams in the ACT through to 2026," the spokesperson said.
"The $13 million investment in the Canberra Raiders club over the term will ensure local Raiders fans can continue to support their NRL team at GIO Stadium, and support the establishment of the new Raiders NRLW team.
"Following the announcement of the Raiders entering the NRLW from next year, the ACT government will continue to work with the Raiders to ensure the women's team is set up for success."
It's also believed the Raiders and government teamed up to bring the Women's State of Origin clash to Canberra Stadium next Friday night.
That in turn helped bolster their bid for an NRLW team - while also providing an opportunity to begin recruiting, with NSW and Queensland's best players in Canberra for the game.
The government was hopeful they'd be able to bring more Women's Origin games back to the ACT in the future.
"It's really exciting to have Women's State of Origin play here in Canberra at GIO Stadium next Friday - the first time the game will be held on neutral territory," the spokesperson said.
"The ACT government anticipates a successful match that will position Canberra well for consideration of hosting further Women's State of Origin matches in the future."
WOMEN'S STATE OF ORIGIN
June 24: NSW Blues v Queensland Maroons at Canberra Stadium, 7.45pm.
