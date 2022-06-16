The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra Raiders halves Jack Wighton and Jamal Fogarty put hand up to drive Green Machine

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated June 16 2022 - 8:56am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamal Fogarty and Jack Wighton. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

The Canberra Raiders halves have taken it upon themselves to get the Green Machine purring in attack again - especially after half-time.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.