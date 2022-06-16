The Canberra Raiders halves have taken it upon themselves to get the Green Machine purring in attack again - especially after half-time.
They've been held scoreless in the second half six times this season.
The Raiders face a crucial clash against the Newcastle Knights at Canberra Stadium on Sunday, with Canberra needing to win to remain in touch with the top eight.
They looked good in the first half against the Brisbane Broncos last weekend, but struggled to fire after half-time.
Both halfback Jamal Fogarty and five-eighth Jack Wighton said it was up to them to get things clicking in attack.
It will be just their third game together on Sunday, but their second in a row, with the Green Machine finally getting some continuity in their spine.
Fogarty said that continuity was important - after he missed the first half of the season due to a knee injury he suffered on the eave of the campaign.
He felt they could still be a threat and put his hand up to get their attack firing.
"If we've got the belief that we can defend well and have each other's back, but then also in attack know where we're going and what we're doing - which comes back to myself with clear calls - I think we're going to be a real threat," Fogarty said.
He put their second-half struggles down to a lack of concentration, which was something that was an easy fix.
Fogarty said they've spoken about it, with immediately after half-time especially a focus - that's when they let the game slip against the Broncos.
"I think it's just concentration to be honest. We've spoken about being slow starters after half-time and it proved again on the weekend," he said.
"Us as players we know we need to fix that and it's just an attention-to-detail, concentration area.
"And for us the good thing is it's not the same person all the time, it's a couple of people, and we've addressed that and we've just got to be better individually."
Wighton also put up his hand and said it was up to both him and Fogarty to lead the team around the park.
He's been one of the Raiders' best all season and was also NSW's best in their State of Origin loss to Queensland last week.
"There's a lot of things [we need to fix from the loss to Brisbane] - dropped balls, penalties, not being composed," Wighton said.
"Me and Jamal have got to step up and take control of that."
NRL ROUND 15
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Newcastle Knights at Canberra Stadium, 2pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Xavier Savage, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Adam Elliott. Reserves: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Ryan Sutton, 16. Corey Harawira-Naera, 17. Corey Horsburgh, 18. Brad Schneider, 19. James Schiller, 20. Trey Mooney, 21. Semi Valemei, 22. Adrian Trevilyan.
Knights squad: 1. Kalyn Ponga, 2. Edrick Lee, 3. Dane Gagai, 4. Enari Tuala, 5. Dominic Young, 6. Anthony Milford, 7. Jake Clifford, 8. David Klemmer, 9. Chris Randall, 10. Jacob Saifiti, 11. Tyson Frizell, 12. Mitchell Barnett, 13. Kurt Mann. Interchange: 14. Simi Sasagi, 15. Leo Thompson, 16. Mathew Croker, 17. Pasami Saulo. Reserves: 18. Phoenix Crossland, 19. Tex Hoy, 20. Lachlan Fitzgibbon, 21. Adam Clune, 22. Hymel Hunt.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
