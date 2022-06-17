The ACT public school system will opt back into the national chaplaincy program after the Albanese Labor government decided to end the compulsory religious component of the program.
The ACT had withdrawn from the program in 2019 because the chaplains had to be recognised or endorsed by a religious institution, despite being banned from evangelising or proselytising.
Advertisement
Under the new government, schools will have a choice of engaging a chaplain or a professionally-qualified student welfare officer to offer guidance to students.
ACT Education Minister Yvette Berry told ABC radio it was welcome news and meant that the territory's schools could opt back into the program.
"Public schools will be able to access that $20,000 to put on a secular worker, which has been really important for us in the ACT," Ms Berry said.
"Our public schools are secular schools and having a religious worker as part of our school program just ... wasn't consistent with our public school education."
Ms Berry said before the program was axed, there were 15 religious school chaplains in ACT public schools.
When the territory opted out, they were all offered employment as secular workers. Seven stayed on at the time and six are still working in those schools.
ACT Council of Parents and Citizens Associations president Alison Elliot welcomed the reinstatement of choice for schools and the ability for the ACT to rejoin the program.
"The change to the program recognises the real need that schools have for qualified mental health professionals, social workers, counsellors or youth workers, not religious personnel," Ms Elliott said.
"Overwhelmingly, parents want our public schools to be secular and inclusive."
READ MORE:
She said the need for support had increased during the pandemic.
"Schools need these professionals to help students with a range of difficulties - anxiety, trauma, difficult home situations, and the pressures of modern life - so that they are supported to participate in their learning."
Australian Education Union federal president Correna Haythorpe said the union long opposed the national chaplaincy program which almost exclusively involved Christian chaplains, despite the diversity of religions and cultural practices in Australia.
"Public schools are no place for religious proselytising and instruction," Ms Haythorpe said.
She urged the federal government to do more to support students who needed extra help at school.
"The AEU has always said that students and families who need support should be able to access evidence-based mental health, social and wellbeing assistance from qualified professionals.
Advertisement
"Further, this must be backed in by fully funding schools so that they have the resources necessary for teaching and learning."
Federal Education Minister Jason Clare said he was open to the program being renamed to reflect the inclusion of secular welfare officers.
"This is about providing schools with choice to help our kids to provide them with the sort of support that they need," Mr Clare said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.