The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Anthony Albanese's government is beset with problems after years of Scott Morrison neglect

Mark Kenny
By Mark Kenny
June 18 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Albanese's newly minted Labor goverment is already beset by huge challenges. Picture: Keegan Carroll

In the end, a government in thrall to its leader's supposed electoral mastery ended with a whimper.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kenny

Mark Kenny

Columnist

Mark Kenny is The Canberra Times' political analyst and a professor at the ANU's Australian Studies Institute. He is a director of the National Press Club and hosts the Democracy Sausage podcast. He writes a column every Sunday.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.