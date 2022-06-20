Police moved in on protesters who set up another elaborate makeshift encampment within the Parliamentary Triangle on Sunday night, cutting down the heavy duty plastic wrapping which protesters used to roof over and enclose their gathering.
Vision posted on social media overnight showed that the "issues-motivated" protesters, colloquially known in Canberra as "cookers", had again used industrial plastic wrap to set up barriers within various thickets on nationally-administered land near Old Parliament House.
The protesters had even set up a charcoal barbecue within the enclosure with what appeared to be a pork roast turning on a rotisserie.
Such enclosures, including fires, are forbidden without the express permission of the National Capital Authority.
Police confirmed in a statement on Monday that they were "aware of an ongoing issue with makeshift accommodation in Parliamentary Triangle".
"The enclosures are being deemed as a structures and therefore not permitted on NCA controlled land," they said.
"Police officers have removed a number of plastic enclosures and will continue to monitor and respond accordingly."
The latest encampment, dubbed Version 4.0, had a central post and plastic wrap tied off between numerous trees but was removed by police to what a commentator described as "extremely vulgar shouting from a small group of abusive cookers".
Small groups of protesters, whose motives appear disjointed and unclear, have been camped in various locations around the territory since December last year. A number have faced the court on trespass charges.
