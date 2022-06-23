The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

NBA Draft 2022: Dyson Daniels credits NBA Global Academy in Canberra for basketball rise

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated June 23 2022 - 5:32am, first published 5:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dyson Daniels is predicted to be a top-10 pick in the NBA Draft. Picture: Getty Images

Dyson Daniels is the name every Australian basketball fan will soon be cheering on when his name is called in the NBA draft on Friday morning, and the projected top-10 pick said his rise couldn't have happened without a vital stop through Canberra.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.