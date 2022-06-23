Dyson Daniels is the name every Australian basketball fan will soon be cheering on when his name is called in the NBA draft on Friday morning, and the projected top-10 pick said his rise couldn't have happened without a vital stop through Canberra.
Daniels is set to become just the second Australian drafted via the NBA Global Academy, following in the footsteps of Melbourne's Josh Giddey who was selected by Oklahoma City Thunder last year.
Advertisement
"If it wasn't for the academy, I wouldn't be here today," Daniels told The Canberra Times before the NBA draft in New York.
"It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be able to join the academy and I had a good time there. I was there for nearly two years, competing against really good players everyday, with great coaches. I developed a lot and learnt more about my game."
Giddey was the first graduate of the program to be drafted into the NBA. Hosted by Basketball Australia's Centre of Excellence within the Australian Institute of Sport (AIS) in Canberra, the academy is hot-housing the next generation of home-grown talent with Daniels the latest top product.
NBA Global Academy technical director Marty Clarke said like Giddey's draft day they will have all the players from the program gathered in the AIS auditorium watching on a big screen to celebrate Daniels' success.
"It'll be a bit bigger than last year actually, as we'll be able to invite more people from around the site. Last year was more restricted due to COVID-19," Clarke said.
After the NBA Combine Daniels sits high on expert draft boards as one of the most all-round talented prospects in this year's class. He's a 2.03-metre tall guard or small forward with a 1.85-metre long wingspan and superior defensive, rebounding and passing skills, along with energetic attacking flair, all of which were honed in the past year playing in the NBA G-League.
Daniels believes he is still growing his towering frame too.
"I thought I might have stopped like two years ago but I've grown a lot," he said.
"I think I do still have some in me because I've been a late bloomer. So maybe one or two more growth spurts will help."
Daniels is one of just 20 players who were selected to be in attendance in the draft green room at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, where only the very top prospects are seated with their families and agents before NBA commissioner Adam Silver calls out their name.
"Not only is it a great reflection of the Academy, but also of Dyson - his dedication, his work ethic and obviously his talent," Clarke said.
"It's also a great reflection of what the NBA are trying to do outside the league and for Basketball Australia to be able to be chosen to be a partner with the NBA Academy is a reflection on 40 years of fantastic work through the AIS and now Centre of Excellence program."
Daniels revealed that 17 NBA teams interviewed him at the Combine, highlighting the broad appeal of the 19-year-old from Bendigo.
"I got to meet a lot of teams and show them what I could do. On my pro day I was shooting the ball pretty well and that definitely helped me boost my stocks," he said.
"It's been pretty full on the last few weeks with the workouts and the Combine, but I've done the hardest part now.
"I've dreamt of this moment since I was a kid, so I'm sure there'll be a lot of relief, and a lot of excitement. I'm sure mum will be crying a lot of happy tears. I'm just going to enjoy the moment and soak it all in.
Advertisement
"The higher [the pick] the better, but I'll be happy anywhere. To me, it's just a dream to be in this position.
"I can't wait to hear my name called on the night."
Daniels said during his time in Canberra in between developing his game on the court, he grew up fast living out of home for the first time, among the company of other elite young players.
"You live there with a bunch of guys that you go to school with, and you're on the floor together. I really enjoyed being in Canberra," he said.
There was downtime amongst the grind too, such as Raiders and Brumbies games.
Advertisement
"I only caught two or three games but it was pretty cool to be able to go," Daniels said.
"These guys coming through Canberra and the Academy system - we're building a legacy. Australian basketball is definitely trending in the right direction and I'm excited for the next few years and more who come through it."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.