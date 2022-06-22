Interest rates were still low, terms of trade were at the highest ever, employment was strong, and borrowers had squirrelled away considerable savings during the pandemic which would act as a buffer to ease the pain as mortgage payments increased. Yes, there was a need to lower the fever in the economy - to bring down inflation - but, no, there was no sign of recession on the horizon. These soothing words, delivered with the evenness of a longstanding family GP, were a comforting balm after all the shrill headlines of the past month. Still, Lowe was careful to add a caveat - that this was the prognosis now and conditions could change.

