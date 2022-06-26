The Canberra Times
NPL Women: Canberra Croatia's Krista Hagen injured in top-of-the-table thriller

By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated June 26 2022 - 8:28am, first published 8:15am
Canberra Croatia's Krista Hagen is stretchered off in an ambulance. Picture: Keegan Carroll

The top-of-the-table Women's National Premier League clash between Canberra Croatia and Canberra Olympic was halted for over 30 minutes on Sunday after a concerning freak injury to Krista Hagen saw an ambulance evacuate her from the ground.

