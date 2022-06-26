The top-of-the-table Women's National Premier League clash between Canberra Croatia and Canberra Olympic was halted for over 30 minutes on Sunday after a concerning freak injury to Krista Hagen saw an ambulance evacuate her from the ground.
The match between the two undefeated sides lived up to expectations in a gripping, physical exchange, and after 123 minutes they had to settle for a 1-1 draw at O'Connor.
Croatia took the advantage in the 21st minute through a stunning header by Bella Barac, squeezing between two defenders for clean contact into the left corner of the net. But it took Olympic's Vanessa Ryan just 10 minutes to level the scores.
A floating long-range shot by Tianah Miro bounced off the crossbar, leaving goalkeeper Zoe Barling off balance and Ryan was there at the right post to put away the deflection.
At the break both teams had reason to feel confident in the quality contest.
A little over 60 seconds into the second half, though, the match came to a grinding halt when Hagen came off second best after challenging Nicole Jalocha around the middle of the pitch.
Hagen landed awkwardly onto her left elbow, causing a dislocated shoulder. She was immediately in visible discomfort, and remained on her back on the turf until an ambulance arrived to get her shoulder back into the correct position.
"She's in a lot of pain, but we think she's going to be OK," Canberra Croatia coach Zoran Glavinic said after checking in with Hagen's family at the hospital.
"Being a doctor herself, she knows what's happening, and she works at the hospital she's gone to.
"It was a tense scruffy game. I'm pretty happy with a 1-all draw playing away from home, and taking a point from Olympic who are a very well-organised football team."
Melanie Dinjaski
