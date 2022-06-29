You've seen her portrayed in Netflix's Inventing Anna, and now Rachel DeLoache Williams will tell Canberra Writers Festival about her time with the fake heiress of New York.
The New York Times bestselling author is one of the highlights of this year's festival program - which was announced on Wednesday evening. Appearing via Zoom, Williams will tell the incredible tale of Anna Sorokin (aka Anna Delvey), New York's most prolific grifter.
Canberra Writers Festival will take over the capital from August 10 to 14. Through the theme of Power, Passion, Politics, it aims to scrutinise today's most pressing issues, reflect on the past, contemplate the future, and challenge our understandings.
It will bring together more than 160 local, national, and international writers, journalists, commentators, and leading thinkers across 70 events - with an expected turn out of more than 11,000 people - in some of the nation's most notable venues including the Museum of Australian Democracy, National Museum of Australia, National Press Club, and Kambri Cultural Centre at the Australian National University.
The event kicks off with Dinner at Sweethearts, a conversation with Jane and Jimmy Barnes and a specially curated meal inspired by their best-selling book Where the River Bends.
The life and legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be in the spotlight, when Amanda Tyler - law clerk and the co-author of Ginsberg's final book, Justice, Justice Thou Shalt Pursue - takes to the stage on August 13.
Meanwhile, best-selling author Liane Moriarty is set to be in conversation about her latest book Apples Never Fall and Australian writer Germaine Greer will speak frankly about why aged care remains one of the most pressing feminist issues.
Australian journalist Trent Dalton will talk about his latest book Love Stories, which saw him take to a Brisbane street corner with a typewriter to solicit love stories from anyone and everyone.
And we need to talk about Lionel Shriver. The award-winning author whose books include We Need to Talk About Kevin and Should We Stay or Should We Go, will appear via zoom to chat about how fiction can change minds.
For food lovers, Nat's What I Reckon is your go-to for rad recipes for champions, River Cottage Australia host Paul West will show how everyone can become a little more self-sufficient, and Rosheen Kaul and Joanna Hu - who are behind the cookbook Chinese-ish - will talk home cooking that's not quite authentic but is delicious.
For the full list of events or to book tickets go to canberrawritersfestival.com.au.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
