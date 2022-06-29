One of the capital's favourite restaurants is closing its doors.
Aubergine announced via its Instagram on Wednesday morning that after 14 years the Griffith restaurant will be closing its doors on October 1.
"Simply put, the time has come for us to move on (although there are no plans yet to move on to)," the post read.
"We are really happy to be able to make this decision on our terms at the right time for us. We have had a great run and we have enjoyed a ton of success and we'll always look back at the many good times that have been had within our walls with a positive sense of accomplishment.
"Over the years we have been fortunate to work alongside many amazing staff that have helped us create the beautiful restaurant that it is and we are so proud of all that we achieved together. We have also been helped by fantastic producers, growers and suppliers."
Since it opened, Aubergine has picked up a slew of awards, the most recent of which was the Australian Good Food Guide's Chef Hat Awards earlier this year.
For those who want one last taste of Aubergine before it's too late, the restaurant noted that bookings are open online. They also noted that for those with a gift voucher someone from Aubergine will be in touch.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
