A driver with two passengers in his Mazda 6 has been fined nearly $2000 after speeding twice the limit to get to his next shift.
ACT Policing in a Sunday statement said a 26-year-old man from Turner was driving at 120km/h in a 60km/h zone on Friday night.
At about 10pm, officers initially saw the car being driven at excessive speed on Eastlake Parade in Kingston.
Police then intercepted the Mazda 6 at Bowen Drive in Barton where they detected the car's speed in the triple figures.
Upon being spoken to, the driver told officers he was in a rush to work. He was fined $1841.
Police data shows the territory has recorded 10 road fatalities so far this year compared with 11 for the whole of 2021.
The last time the ACT recorded 10 or more road deaths was in 2016.
