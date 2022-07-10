The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT Policing fines Canberra driver for speeding at twice the limit in Barton

By Staff Reporters
Updated July 10 2022 - 3:03am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A driver going at twice the speed limit was caught in Barton on Friday night. Picture: ACT Policing

A driver with two passengers in his Mazda 6 has been fined nearly $2000 after speeding twice the limit to get to his next shift.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.