Private Parker did not die in the Boer War ("AWM should recognize those who fought in the frontier wars", Letters, July 9). The first Boer War was fought in 1881, and no Australian colonial troops took part in this war. Private Parker was killed in the South Africa War which was fought over the period 1899 - 1902. That war is often referred to as the Second Boer War by many historians. A good number of relevant memorials, including here in Australia, list the war's title as The South Africa War.