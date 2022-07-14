The Canberra Times
Governments should reintroduce mask mandates as crisis looms

By Letters to the Editor
July 14 2022 - 7:30pm
Wearing a mask in high risk situations is a small price to pay to keep the community safe. Picture: Jonathon Carroll

While I do not always see eye to eye with Crispin Hull's wisdom from the sidelines, I am in lockstep with his common sense opinion piece ("Why are Australians so against re-introducing COVID mandates?", canberratimes.com.au, July 12) regarding prevention rather than an ambulance at the bottom of the cliff.

