The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Skilled migration is vital to Australia's economic recovery

By Fiona Webb, David Rumbens
July 17 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Skilled migrants are crucial to Australia's economic revival. Picture: Shutterstock

The welcome news that the government will host a jobs and skills summit in September has excited business and industry groups, who see it as an opportunity to push for a temporary doubling in our annual skilled migrant intake to lessen the disruptive effects of an unprecedented labour shortage.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.