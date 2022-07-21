The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Chris Steel won't answer questions from Elizabeth Lee about $8.5 million CIT contracts

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
July 21 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Skills Minister Chris Steel, left, will not answer questions-on-notice from Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee, right, over a series of contracts awarded by CIT. Pictures: Elesa Kurtz, Jasper Lindell

The ACT government will not answer opposition questions about a series of lucrative contracts the Canberra Institute of Technology awarded to a "complexity and systems thinker".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.