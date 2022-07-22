The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT court re-sentences Brett Thomas McIntosh who bashed man to community-based order after using knife to stab at man

TV
By Toby Vue
Updated July 22 2022 - 2:02am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The ACT Supreme Court re-sentenced Brett McIntosh after he breached a good behaviour order. Picture: Facebook

"No more drugs and alcohol" and "so happy" were the words of a jaw-breaking and knife-wielding offender's family after he was re-sentenced to a community-based order for failing his promise of good behaviour following his vicious assault of a man.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.