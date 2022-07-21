A corrections officer of 19 years has been left traumatised and had his career destroyed after being injured in a "Bonnie and Clyde" vehicle-ramming attack by a woman who wanted to free her then fiancé to start a new life together.
Lila Rose Mary Walto fronted the ACT Supreme Court on Thursday after pleading guilty to a raft of charges including using force to rescue a person in lawful custody, assaulting frontline community service providers, dangerous driving, stealing a car and property damage.
Advertisement
The facts tendered to the Magistrates Court in May, when she admitted to the offending, state she stole a Jeep Wrangler from a Fyshwick dealer on July 9 last year before the dramatic incident with Kane Quinn, her former fiancé, that afternoon.
On that day, three prison officers took Quinn in an ACT Corrective Services' Toyota Camry to hospital after he claimed to have swallowed a battery.
On their way, the Jeep chased and rammed the Camry numerous times, including making it spin out of control, across Canberra's inner south.
When the prison officers and Quinn finally exited the car in Griffith, the latter started to run away, yelling "she's trying to kill me" before jumping into the Jeep.
Later that day, the Jeep was found on fire in Forrest before Walto and Quinn, both 28 at the time, were arrested at a Lyneham house within hours after going on the run.
Senior prosecutor Margaret Smith on Thursday read out the victim impact statement by one of the prison officers inside the Camry.
He wrote that the attack "has ended my career as a senior corrections officer of 19 years" because of the trauma and injuries he sustained.
The court heard he had plan to work with Corrective Services for at least another 15 years, but "because of your actions on the day", he now suffers physically, mentally - including PTSD and anxiety - and financially.
"Lila Walto, you didn't even consider that we have family, children and friends when you can came up with this selfish plan and carried it out," he wrote.
"You also didn't think of the consequences to your own family and your children."
The victim wrote that Walto had an unrealistic belief she could get married with Quinn and live a normal life.
"It was all about you," he wrote.
Walto also gave evidence, saying that in the 7 to 8 hours before stealing the Jeep, she had been consuming the drug ice and alcohol after trying to take her own life because she lost custody of her children.
She said she wanted to just "hit the car once and thought they would pull over and swap details" so Quinn could get out.
Breaking down in tears, she said she felt "horrible" about her rampage and the court heard she had written to the prison officers to apologise.
Advertisement
She also admitted her plan to start a new life with Quinn was now unrealistic and said their relationship has ended.
However, during cross examination by the prosecution, Walto said she still had contact with Quinn, even if it was not in a romantic sense.
She also admitted to knowing her drug and alcohol use made her mental health worse, but she did not seek medical help and that she had plenty of chances to cancel her plan to target the Camry.
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS
Defence lawyer John Purnell SC said "this is clearly a sad case" and argued for a suspended jail term or intensive corrections order.
Advertisement
Mr Purnell said his client was "depressed and forlorn" about her future before she embarked on a "Bonnie and Clyde episode that was not only bound to fail, but had the potential of causing serious injuries to people ... or perhaps even worse".
"She has a plan to genuinely rehabilitate her life and has her mother to support her financially and in other ways," he said.
The prosecutor, Ms Smith, said the offending was too serious and needed a full-time jail term.
She said the nine videos played in court "makes clear the risks posed to other road users" and pointed to the force and repeat ramming of the Camry.
Ms Smith also asked the court to make a reparation order. Justice David Mossop has scheduled Monday for his sentence.
Quinn, who is also known as Kane McDowall, pleaded guilty to his charges on Wednesday and is scheduled to face court again in September.
Advertisement
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.
Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.