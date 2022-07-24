The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

The ACT's fossil-fuel vehicle phase out and electric car push doesn't go far enough to ensure safe climate

By Helen Oakey
July 24 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr (right) and Climate Change Minister Shane Rattenbury pitching the zero emissions vehicle strategy last week. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

There was great hype last week as the ACT government launched its new zero emissions vehicle strategy, making headlines all around the country that it would "ban the sale of new internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles by 2035".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.