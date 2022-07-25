Extra intensive care paramedics and triple-0 call centre staff will be funded in the upcoming ACT budget as the service is experiencing "significant demand".
There will be $27.6 million spent over four years on delivering the extra paramedics, with part of the funding to be spent on reforms to organisational structure of the ACT Ambulance Service.
The exact number of staff who will be employed as part of the budget funding will be confirmed on Tuesday morning.
The reforms to the organisational structure of the ambulance service will be focused on improving performance and service delivery. It will also include programs to improve staff wellbeing and to provide professional development opportunities.
Emergency Services Minister Mick Gentleman said the government was committed to modernising the ambulance service, particularly as it faced significant demand.
"At the moment, the ACT ambulance service is experiencing significant demand. This budget initiative will enable our paramedics to continue to meet the growing needs of the community while innovating to improve ambulance services," he said.
"Importantly, this budget initiative will support our paramedics wellbeing and professional development so that we can continue to have a nation-leading ambulance service."
The ACT budget will be handed down by Chief Minister Andrew Barr on August 2.
"Our local paramedics are always there when Canberrans need them, and this investment will help ensure that they can continue to deliver a vital community service as our city grows," Mr Barr said.
A Transport Workers Union spokesman said last month a paramedic shortage in Canberra meant the service was at a "crisis point" and the government needed to commit to increasing resources in the service.
"Far too often shifts are filled on overtime, often overtime that can't be filled," union spokesman Ben Sweaney said.
"Officers are reporting the service is currently on a knife's edge."
It came after fire crews were forced to cover for ambulance crews due to shortage.
However, the government said that firefighters were trained and able to assisted ambulance crews when needed.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
