It's a battle of the two biggest boppers in the NRL - the Canberra Raiders' Joe Tapine and his Gold Coast counterpart Tino Fa'asuamaleaui.
And the Green Machine will look to get in the face of the Titans enforcer to ensure he doesn't get a roll on when the two teams clash at the Gold Coast on Saturday.
Tapine leads the NRL for post-contact metres with 1269 - and leads the forwards for run metres with 2966m - while Fa'asuamaleaui sits second with 1121m.
Raiders hooker Tom Starling will get front-row seats for the battle and said Canberra's middle unit would look to work together to negate the impact of the Queensland Maroons prop.
He also said they would look to take the fight to the 22-year-old on Saturday.
"We can't look at the position on the ladder because every week in the NRL is tough and they're coming out to win," Starling said.
"That'll be a good match-up, big Tino and Taps going at it. I'll have front-row seats in watching that, it'll be good.
"It's a group effort there - you can't take him one-on-one. I'll be looking to get the big boys around me and we'll probably try to get into his face early so he doesn't get a roll on.
"With those type of players you can't go one out and try and take them on yourself because they're too big and strong.
"It's a team effort to go out there and contain those type of players."
Raiders forward Corey Harawira-Naera revealed Starling had been a big driving force behind the bench helping lift the Green Machine to victory over the New Zealand Warriors.
Starling said that was the job of the bench quartet every week and he was hoping to emerge as a leader at the club.
"I think my character does that anyway. It's something I am working on - I want to be a leader of the club," he said.
NRL ROUND 20
Saturday: Canberra Raiders v Gold Coast Titans at Gold Coast, 3pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Xavier Savage, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Albert Hopoate, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Adam Elliott. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Ryan Sutton, 16. Emre Guler, 17. Corey Harawira-Naera. Reserves: 18. Matt Frawley, 19. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 20. Ata Mariota, 21. Semi Valemei, 22. Peter Hola.
Titans squad: 1. AJ Brimson, 2. Sosefo Fifita, 3. Phillip Sami, 4. Brian Kelly, 5. Patrick Herbert, 6. Tanah Boyd, 7. Toby Sexton, 8. Moeaki Fotuaika, 9. Aaron Booth, 10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, 11. David Fifita, 12. Beau Fermor, 13. Erin Clark. Interchange: 14. Jayden Campbell, 15. Herman Ese'ese, 16. Isaac Liu, 17. Jaimin Jolliffe. Reserves: 18. Sam McIntrye, 19. Corey Thompson, 20. Greg Marzhew, 21. Alofiana Khan-Pereira, 22. Paul Turner.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
