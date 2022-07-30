The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

More should be done to protect threatened species

By The Canberra Times
July 30 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 350-year-old gum tree in Watson that sparked a debate about heritage and safety, after a branch fell into a neighbouring property. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

When the ACT Legislative Assembly sits next week, Greens MLA Jo Clay will raise a motion to instruct government mowing contractors to take better care around protected grasslands.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.