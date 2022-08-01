The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Scott Morrison cuts an idle figure on the backbench during first day back in Parliament

Harley Dennett
By Harley Dennett
Updated August 1 2022 - 8:19am, first published 8:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scott Morrison has stayed quiet on how long he would remain a backbencher in the Parliament after the government he led lost power in May. Picture: AAP

Scott Morrison, who recently told churchgoers "don't trust governments", has made his first appearance in the Parliament since losing government at the May election.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harley Dennett

Harley Dennett

Senior Political Reporter

I'm the federal politics bureau chief for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to political journalism, where I've covered seven federal budgets, four national elections in two countries, Defence, public service and international governance.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.