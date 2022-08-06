On May 4, 2020, Mr Barr said he was frustrated by high fuel prices in the ACT and accused ACT retailers of price gouging. He threatened to enforce fines of up to $40,000 and six months' jail if retailers were found to be gouging. He warned retailers he would cap margins if they didn't bring prices down. The situation with prices now is worse than it was in 2020. Where is the government now?

