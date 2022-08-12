The hot debate to stake or not to stake newly planted trees

There is often some controversy in gardening circles on whether to stake newly planted trees or not.
There are several reasons trees are often staked on planting.
Staking is sometimes required to aid anchoring or support trees, but there is risk that a staked tree will grow taller with incorrect stem caliper, which is simply the stem diameter being smaller towards the base than at the tie point.
They may develop a smaller root system and stem rubbing and girdling from stakes and ties, the result can lead to trees that are unable to stand without support.
When purchasing plants, they are often supported in containers with a bamboo stake. This is mainly for the purpose of maximising space in the production area and for ease of transport.
Stakes and ties should be removed upon planting, if not, the problems outlined previously are likely to occur.
There are some instances when support staking may be necessary, for example when trunks are not strong enough to stand upright without support or are unable to return to an upright position after a strong wind event.
Stakes may be placed at equal distance apart close to the root ball and driven into the soil at the bottom of the planting hole. It's best to place the stakes before back-filling to avoid damage to the root ball.
To determine where the top tie should be placed, hold the tree stem at the lowest point where the top of the tree will return to an upright position, the top tie should be placed just above this position.
Create a loop between each stake and the tree and secure each loop loosely enough to provide movement yet tight enough be secure. The aim is to allow some stem movement and flexibility for the tree to grow strong.
Material used for ties should be broad, smooth, and elastic, such as hessian.
Materials such as paper-coated or plastic-coated wire, string and fishing line are unsuitable as they can cut into the trunk, rub against the trunk or the trunk may grow around the tie material.
Once established stakes and ties should be removed, it's important not to leave trees staked for too long.
As a rule, remove stakes the following season i.e., if planted in spring, remove stakes in summer.
